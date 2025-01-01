Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagenevada historyarizona watertimothy lakenevadasceneryskyseaoceanBlack Cañon, Colorado River, looking below near Camp 7. Explorations in Nevada and Arizona, Expedition of 1871. Lieut. Geo. M. Wheeler, Com'd'g. by Timothy O'SullivanOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 905 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2262 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar