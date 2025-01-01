Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonbookpatternpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as the Courtesan Maizuru in the Play Furisode Kisaragi Soga (Soga of the Long, Hanging Sleeves in the Second Month), Performed at the Ichimura Theater from the Twentieth Day of the Second Month, 1772 by Ippitsusai BunchoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 572 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1431 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar