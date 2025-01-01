Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagejapancartoonpatternpersonartwalldrawingpaintingBust Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Tanabe Bunzo in the play Hana-ayame Bunroku Soga (Blooming Iris: Soga Vendetta of the Bunroku Era), Performed at the Miyako Theater from the Fifth Day of the Fifth Month, 1794 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 838 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2094 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar