The Actors Sawamura Sojuro III as Kusunoki Masatsura and Arashi Murajiro as Ben no Naishi, in the shosa "Sode Furu Yuki Yoshino Shui," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1786 by Torii Kiyonaga. Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago.