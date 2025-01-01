Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawaactorscartoonhandbookpatternpersonartMatsumoto Koshiro IV and Nakayama Tomisaburo, the left hand sheet of a triptych entitled “Six Actors Likened to the Immortal Poets" ("Yakusha Rokkasen") by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 544 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1359 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar