Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonbookpatternpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingBeauties Parodying the Seven Sages - A Selection of Younger Courtesans (Shichi kenjin yatsushi bijin shinzo zoroe): Momiji of the Echizenya by Chôbunsai EishiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 794 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1986 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar