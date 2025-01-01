Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepuppet theaterjapanese patterncartoonbookpatternpersonseaartThe Actor Yamashita Kinsaku holding a puppet of the Empress in the play "Diary Kept on a Journey by Sea to Izu (Funadama Izu Nikki)," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month, 1725 by Torii Kiyonobu II (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 569 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1422 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar