Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageumbrellacartoonpatternpersonartpostage stampclothingdrawingThe Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Sukeroku in the play "Choseiden Fudan-zakura," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the fourth month, 1756 by Torii KiyohiroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 556 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1391 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar