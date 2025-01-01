Edit ImageCropchatporn3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage medicine bottleobjectwoodenmedicineartvintagedesignillustrationMedicine bottle chest object cutout psd, collage elementMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2400 x 2400 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 2400 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar