The Terrible Director. "- Indeed! You are telling me that you missed today's rehearsal because you had to set leeches onto your mother? - Yes sir. - But, when you first came here three months ago, you told me that you were an orphan. This is the first time in my long career at the theater that I have met a person who sets leeches on the body of a dead person," plate 5 from Les Moments Difficiles De La Vie by Honoré-Victorin Daumier