Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageonnajapanese woodblockcartoonpaperpersonartwallclothingThe Poetess Michitsuna no Haha, from the series "The Thirty-six Immortal Women Poets (Nishikizuri onna sanjurokkasen)" by Chôbunsai EishiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 811 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2028 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar