https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042299Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVelvet lounge object cutout psd, collage elementMorePremiumID : 9042299View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4078 x 2294 px | 300 dpi | 120.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4078 x 2294 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Velvet lounge object cutout psd, collage elementMore