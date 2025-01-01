Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingA Fan Suggesting a Dispersed Storm (Sensu no seiran) from the series "Eight Fashionable Scenes of the Parlor (Furyu zashiki hakkei)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2073 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar