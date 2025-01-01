Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingjapanesejapanThe Actor Nakamura Matsue as Oshichi in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second month, 1763 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 555 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1388 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar