Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagerestaurantcartoonpaperbookpersonartmanplateThe Restaurant at the Exhibition. “- No clients at all… aren't these people hungry? - I guess that the hungry ones are eating the snacks they were offered,” plate 3 from Le Salon De 1857 by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 985 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2463 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar