The Very Reverend Dr. Butler (Master of Trinity, Cambridge) by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
Art museum Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748152/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Very Reverend Dean Bradley by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967154/the-very-reverend-dean-bradley-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714043/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Henry Irving as "Becket" by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965201/henry-irving-becket-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Hallam, Lord Tennyson by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966020/hallam-lord-tennyson-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
James Spedding by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966029/james-spedding-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Alfred, Lord Tennyson by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029208/alfred-lord-tennyson-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The Honourable Lionel Tennyson by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965881/the-honourable-lionel-tennyson-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The Right Honourable W.E. Gladstone, M.P. by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965818/the-right-honourable-we-gladstone-mp-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709866/gold-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
William Edward Hartpole Lecky by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050229/william-edward-hartpole-lecky-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Man biking in park illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234082/man-biking-park-illustrationView license
His Excellency the Marquess of Dufferin and Ava by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012806/his-excellency-the-marquess-dufferin-and-ava-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825407/photo-frame-editable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
George Frederick Watts, R.A. by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964820/george-frederick-watts-ra-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Lady Tennyson by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040036/lady-tennyson-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Arthur Hallam by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013353/arthur-hallam-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
The Frontispiece by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029156/the-frontispiece-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Vintage picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Julia Margaret Cameron by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031523/julia-margaret-cameron-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, man decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825387/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wallView license
Alfred, Lord Tennyson by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045154/alfred-lord-tennyson-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView license
James Russell Lowell by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964980/james-russell-lowell-henry-herschel-hay-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Jan Veth's Greek statue painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304342/png-adult-art-museumView license
The Very Reverend Dr. Butler (Master of Trinity, Cambridge) by Henry Herschel Hay Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14323701/image-public-domain-portrait-londonFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11748145/artwork-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Very Reverend Dr. Jowett (Master of Balliol, Oxford) by Julia Margaret Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9013497/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Sir John Herschel by Julia Margaret Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039274/sir-john-herschel-julia-margaret-cameronFree Image from public domain license
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alfred, Lord Tennyson by Julia Margaret Cameron
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031395/alfred-lord-tennyson-julia-margaret-cameronFree Image from public domain license