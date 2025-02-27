Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejames duffield hardingcartoonpaperframepersonartdrawingpaintingFrejus, Beaucaire, Chateau, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield HardingOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2349 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseBeaufort and Serves, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032766/beaufort-and-serves-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597711/firefighter-job-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAliscamps, W. Arles, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015247/aliscamps-arles-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licensePort of Clwyd and South Brent, Devon, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996106/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseFrejus and Pennard Castle, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8992665/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597772/firefighter-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSouth Brent, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032599/south-brent-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597448/firefighter-job-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrunnen, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996002/brunnen-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseSledde Bridge, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049838/sledde-bridge-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseBettws, N. Wales, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993448/bettws-wales-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639772/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTynemouth Castle, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040259/tynemouth-castle-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseBeige frame background, vintage deer illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555291/beige-frame-background-vintage-deer-illustrationView licenseNear Bettws y Coed, N. Wales, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047604/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseHappy retirement Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13836492/happy-retirement-facebook-post-templateView licenseBeilstein on the Moselle, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032719/beilstein-the-moselle-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView licenseLake of Uri and Brunnen, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023364/lake-uri-and-brunnen-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseMumbles, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993416/mumbles-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseBrunnen, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032603/brunnen-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Gothard, W. Wasen, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993492/saint-gothard-wasen-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseRoman Baths at Treves, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047736/roman-baths-treves-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseLady Fall, Vale of Heath, and Fall on the Brent, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051188/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseSouth Brent, Devon, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049870/south-brent-devon-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639834/firefighter-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseViews of Villenueve les Avignon, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040129/image-paper-frame-skyFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706492/gold-frame-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseLeicester Castle, from Picturesque Selections by James Duffield Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993007/leicester-castle-from-picturesque-selections-james-duffield-hardingFree Image from public domain license