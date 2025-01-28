rawpixel
The Courtesan Yosooi of the Matsubaya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
The Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Kimono Instagram post template
The Courtesan Ichikawa of the Matsubaya in Edo-machi Itchome, with her Child Attendants Tamamo and Mitsumo by Kitagawa…
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
A Courtesan and her Attendant by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Yosooi of the Matsubaya, from the series Selections from Six Houses in Yoshiwara (Seiro rokkasen) (Matsubaya Yosooi) by…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Courtesan Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from an untitled series of courtesans of the Matsubaya as five musicians by…
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Chrysanthemum Festival in the Ninth Month, from an untitled pentaptych of the five festivals by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Hairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Courtesans Somenosuke and Kisegawa of the Matsubaya, from the series "A Mirror of Courtesans of the Pleasure Quarters…
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Hour of the Tiger [4 am], Courtesan (Tora no koku, keisei), from the series "Customs of Beauties Around the Clock (Fuzoku…
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Emerging from a Mosquito Net by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Beauties Parodying the Seven Sages - A Selection of Younger Courtesans (Shichi kenjin yatsushi bijin shinzo zoroe): Miyagawa…
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
The Courtesans Misayama of the Chojiya and Wakana of the Matsubaya Parading under Cherry Blossoms by Gokyo
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Artist, Block Carver, Applying Sizing (Eshi, hangashi, dosa-biki), from the series The Cultivation of Brocade Prints, a…
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
The courtesan Yachiyo of Matsubaya, from an untitled series of courtesans on parade by Kikukawa Eizan
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Komurasaki and Gonpachi, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…
Explore Asia poster template, editable text and design
Folding Fan Seller, Round Fan Seller, and Barley Pounder (Ogi-uri, uchiwa-uri, mugi-tsuki), from the series "Female Geisha…
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Snow, Moon, and Flowers in the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro setsugekka) : Hanamurasaki of the Tamaya with Attendants Shirabe and…
