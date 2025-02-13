Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagefashionsharakucartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingThe actors Ichikawa Yaozo lll (R) as Fuwa Banzaemon and Sakata Hangoro lll (L) as Kosodate Kannonbo by Tōshūsai SharakuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2049 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAdventurous woman png, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580604/adventurous-woman-png-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Matsumoto Yonesaburo as Shinobu in the guise of the courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948716/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Takemura Sadanoshin by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945171/the-actor-ichikawa-ebizo-takemura-sadanoshin-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Sakakiyama Sangoro as Princess Odae, the daughter of the Senior Regent Michinaga by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945672/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTachibanaya Chusha (The actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Hachiman Taro Minamoto no Yoshiie) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947529/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sakata Hangoro III as Kosodate Kannonbo (Sandai-me Sakata Hangoro no Kosodate no Kannonbo) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944901/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAdventurous woman, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574251/adventurous-woman-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNaritaya Sansho (The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Arakawa Taro Takesada) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945883/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as the wet nurse Shigenoi by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011381/the-actor-iwai-hanshiro-the-wet-nurse-shigenoi-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Arashi Ryuzo II as Ishibe no Kinkichi, the moneylender by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947266/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people character illustrations Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446413/vintage-people-character-illustrations-pinterest-bannerView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Ebizo as Kudo Saemon Suketsune (Ichikawa Ebizo no Kudo Saemon Suketsune) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039408/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actors Ichikawa Omezo I (R) as Tomita Hyotaro and Otani Oniji III (L) as Kawashima Jibugoro by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944511/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Oshizu, wife of Tanabe Bunzo by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947396/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Fuwa no Bansaku by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039296/the-actor-ichikawa-danjuro-fuwa-bansaku-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseThe actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Ogishi Kurando by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039845/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-ogishi-kurando-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672276/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licenseTachibanaya: Ichikawa Yaozo III as Fuwa Banzaemon, from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039781/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseGirl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580826/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe actor Sakata Hangoro III as Fujikawa Mizuemon by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947104/the-actor-sakata-hangoro-iii-fujikawa-mizuemon-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Yaozo lll as Soga no Juro Sukenari (Sandai-me Ichikawa Yaozo no Soga no Juro Sukenari) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020441/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman carrying peacock sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8669094/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Tomiemon as Inokuma Monbei by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950396/the-actor-ichikawa-tomiemon-inokuma-monbei-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as Fuwa Banazemon in the Play Date Moyo Kumo ni Inazuma, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949923/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563281/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseSegawa Kikunojo lll in the Role of Courtesan Katsuragi by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020865/segawa-kikunojo-lll-the-role-courtesan-katsuragi-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain licenseGenderless fashion background, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725533/genderless-fashion-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Nakayama Tomisaburo I as Lady Tsukuba, Wife of Yoshioki (Shodai Nakayama Tomisaburo no Yoshioki Midai Tsukuba…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042665/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license