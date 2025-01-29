Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageancient asian gold artindia vesselsartgolddesignfloralcraftmetalGlobular Huqqa Base with Floral DesignOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1185 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2963 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseBell-Shaped Huqqa Base with Floral Designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019454/bell-shaped-huqqa-base-with-floral-designFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502797/buddhism-poster-templateView licenseBase for a Water Pipe (Huqqa) with Poetry and Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196298/base-for-water-pipe-huqqa-with-poetry-and-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488227/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseCovered Jar (Hu) 东周时期鎏金错银壶https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946255/covered-jar-huFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseBase for a Water Pipe (Huqqa) with Iriseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820247/base-for-water-pipe-huqqa-with-irisesFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061833/love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseBase for a Water Pipe (huqqa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294658/base-for-water-pipe-huqqaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8088379/bowlFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseGlobular Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957773/globular-jarFree Image from public domain licenseSinghs traveling get to know india poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView licenseBetel-Leaf Container (Pandan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703441/betel-leaf-container-pandanFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507364/png-ancient-arch-archedView licenseBidri ware, bronze with inlaid silver.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656405/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseGlobular Jar with Trumpet-Shaped Mouthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954962/globular-jar-with-trumpet-shaped-mouthFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseGlobular Ewerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8190042/globular-ewerFree Image from public domain licenseIndia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061397/india-instagram-post-templateView licenseGlobular Jar with Loop Handles and Medallionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958191/globular-jar-with-loop-handles-and-medallionsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121669/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGlobular Jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957845/globular-jarFree Image from public domain licenseCultural festival indian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseGlobular Jar with Ribshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952535/globular-jar-with-ribsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11641697/flower-pressing-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlobular Jar with Ring Handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020811/globular-jar-with-ring-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseRed & gold Chinese product display background mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670852/red-gold-chinese-product-display-background-mockup-editable-designView licenseJar in the Form of Ancient Bronze Vesselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947743/jar-the-form-ancient-bronze-vesselFree Image from public domain licenseLife is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061836/life-song-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseCovered Potichehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948024/covered-poticheFree Image from public domain licenseBaby quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061835/baby-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseAntique ceramic jar with handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796931/jarFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGlobular Jar with Mock Ogre Mask Ring Handleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951897/globular-jar-with-mock-ogre-mask-ring-handlesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseHookah Basehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796703/hookah-baseFree Image from public domain license