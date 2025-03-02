rawpixel
Ono no Komachi at Seki Temple (Seki), from the series The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana Komachi)…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ono no Komachi by the Waterfall (Shimizu), from the series The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946935/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ono no Komachi Praying for Rain (Amagoi), from the series "The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019903/image-paper-butterfly-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Parrot Komachi (Omu Komachi), from the series The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana Komachi) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946948/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Visiting (Kayoi), from the series "The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana Komachi)" by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054788/image-cartoon-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Sumo warriors poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView license
Ono no Komachi at Seki Temple, from the series The Seven Fashionable Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947234/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402918/japanese-language-book-cover-templateView license
Ono no Komachi at Seki Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045973/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
Ono no Komachi Visiting Kiyomizu Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042629/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ono no Komachi Visiting Kiyomizu Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945562/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView license
Ono no Komachi Washing the Copybook, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946749/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Martial arts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView license
Ono no Komachi Washing the Copybook (Soshiarai Komachi), from the series The Seven Ukiyo-e Aspects of Komachi (Ukiyo-e nana…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947187/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courting Komachi (Kayoi Komachi), from the series Seven Fashionable Figures of Ono no Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi yatushi…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010471/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Komachi at Sekidera (Sekidera Komachi), No. 5 from the series "Seven Komachi (Nana Komachi)" by Nishimura Shigenaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951145/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790333/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-with-mount-fuji-remixed-designView license
Parrot Komachi, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947017/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507889/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
The Poetess Ono no Komachi by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945385/the-poetess-ono-komachi-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Anatomy textbook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660156/anatomy-textbook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Akashi of the Tamaya, from the series Seven Komachis of Yoshiwara (Seiro nana Komachi) (Tamaya uchi Akashi, Uraji, Shimano)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945432/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Actor Segawa Kikunojô III Possibly as Ono no Komachi in “Komachi Village: New Year at the Theater” (“Komachimura shibai no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945181/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
PNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView license
A Selection of Six Flowers - A Parody Rokkasen (Yatsushi Rokkasen): Ono no Komachi by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946308/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511529/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Ono no Komachi Washing the Copybook (Soshiarai Komachi) by Torii Kiyomasu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019757/ono-komachi-washing-the-copybook-soshiarai-komachi-torii-kiyomasuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563388/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Komachi and the Stupa (Sotoba Komachi), from the series "Informal Parodies of the Seven Komachi in the Pleasure Quarters…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949052/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Parrot (Omu), from the series "Floating World Versions of the Seven Komachi (Ukiyo Nana Komachi)" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054830/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license