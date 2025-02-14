rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Color-Printed Wrapper for the series "Furyu Nishiki-e Ise Monogatori" by Katsukawa Shunsho
Save
Edit Image
japanese woodblock patternpatternjapanesejapanese floralcalligraphyfloral leavescartoon1767to1778
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
Mid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Ri": The Well Curb, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
"Ri": The Well Curb, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020153/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
Editable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView license
"Ta": Purification Ceremony to Remove the Pains of Love, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures…
"Ta": Purification Ceremony to Remove the Pains of Love, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020614/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
"Ra": Narihira Requests a Painting from a Former Lover, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu…
"Ra": Narihira Requests a Painting from a Former Lover, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010925/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"O": Catalpa Bow, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
"O": Catalpa Bow, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020256/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
"Ko," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
"Ko," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039495/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Qingming festival Facebook post template
Qingming festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640618/qingming-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
"Ro": Seaweed, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa…
"Ro": Seaweed, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020000/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
"Ho": Yatsuhashi Bridge in Mikawa Province, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e…
"Ho": Yatsuhashi Bridge in Mikawa Province, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042076/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain license
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView license
"Ne": Brine Carriers, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
"Ne": Brine Carriers, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010700/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Cushion cover mockup, editable design
Cushion cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100595/cushion-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
"Mu": Clapping the Hands to Effect a Curse, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e…
"Mu": Clapping the Hands to Effect a Curse, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947639/image-cartoon-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
"Ro": Seaweed, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa…
"Ro": Seaweed, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050448/image-cartoon-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
"Chi": Musashi Plain, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
"Chi": Musashi Plain, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945077/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
Autumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView license
"Ha": Guards at the "Love Passage," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise…
"Ha": Guards at the "Love Passage," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019683/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Shi," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
"Shi," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011126/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Floral hand fan mockup, editable design
Floral hand fan mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10822204/floral-hand-fan-mockup-editable-designView license
"No," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
"No," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020045/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Ki," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
"Ki," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010446/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold frame png element, rhombus shape
Editable gold frame png element, rhombus shape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980260/editable-gold-frame-png-element-rhombus-shapeView license
"Me," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
"Me," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020126/image-cartoon-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
"Ho": Yatsuhashi Bridge in Mikawa Province, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e…
"Ho": Yatsuhashi Bridge in Mikawa Province, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039172/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
"Ku," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
"Ku," from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947283/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
"Nu": Crossing Tatsuta, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
"Nu": Crossing Tatsuta, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019955/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
PNG Leaf, line art design
PNG Leaf, line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786444/png-leaf-line-art-designView license
"He": Mt. Fuji, Suruga Province, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise…
"He": Mt. Fuji, Suruga Province, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030895/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain license