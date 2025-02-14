Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese woodblock patternpatternjapanesejapanese floralcalligraphyfloral leavescartoon1767to1778Color-Printed Wrapper for the series "Furyu Nishiki-e Ise Monogatori" by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2302 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Ri": The Well Curb, from the series "Tales of Ise in Fashionable Brocade Pictures (Furyu nishiki-e Ise monogatari)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020153/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 