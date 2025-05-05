Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpaperbookpersonartclothingdrawingwomanAnnouncement of the ten day performance celebrating the succession of Ichimura Uzaemon XIII by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2232 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseProgram of the ten day performance celebrating the succession of Ichimura Uzaemon XIII by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957565/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseAnnouncement of performance of Kanjincho by Ichikawa Danjuro VIII to celebrate 200 years of Ichikawa family history by Torii…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030977/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseAnnouncement of a performance at the Morita Theater by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957536/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBeauty applying rouge, from the series "Comaprison of Beauties in Eastern Brocade (Azuma nishiki bijin awase)" by Torii…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042983/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Edo no Haru Meisho Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021045/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseChrysanthemum Festival, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo matsu)" by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957354/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Matsukaze in the play "Kisoeuta Sakae Komachi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042896/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031034/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHealth and wellness poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193159/health-and-wellness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Ishi no Mae in the play "Hoshi Aikotoba Higashiyama no Sakae," performed at the Ichimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054161/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Miwa and Ichimura Kamezo I as Hikoso in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043014/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBook time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063082/book-time-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Urashima Taro and Takinaka Hidematsu I as Kanemoto Gozen in the play "Ichi no Tomi Seiwa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944723/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi and Arashi Koroku as Makomo no Mae in the play "Shusse Momijigari,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956257/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFavorite hobby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063214/favorite-hobby-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043045/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseBook shop logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914299/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Shinozuka Goro Sadatsuna in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at the Ichimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952394/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Arashi Hinaji as the maiko Uriuno in the play "Ume ya Suisen Izu no Irifune," performed at the Morita Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956935/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517604/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956866/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCollege university education png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155305/college-university-education-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Actors Arashi Koroku I as Makomo no Mae and Ichikawa Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi in the play "Shusse Momijigari,"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031002/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682361/peaceful-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Shichijuro (Uzaemon X) as Senzaimaru by Torii Kiyomitsu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021267/the-actor-ichimura-shichijuro-uzaemon-senzaimaru-torii-kiyomitsuFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732542/art-painting-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Monzukushi Nagoya Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020061/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseRead a book poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682243/read-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Momozono in the play "Katakiuchi Mogami no Inabune," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956888/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license