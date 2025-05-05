rawpixel
Announcement of the ten day performance celebrating the succession of Ichimura Uzaemon XIII by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)
Editable sketch book mockup design
Program of the ten day performance celebrating the succession of Ichimura Uzaemon XIII by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Announcement of performance of Kanjincho by Ichikawa Danjuro VIII to celebrate 200 years of Ichikawa family history by Torii…
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Announcement of a performance at the Morita Theater by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Beauty applying rouge, from the series "Comaprison of Beauties in Eastern Brocade (Azuma nishiki bijin awase)" by Torii…
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
The Actor Segawa Yujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Edo no Haru Meisho Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third…
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Chrysanthemum Festival, from the series "Elegant Five-needled Pine (Furyu goyo matsu)" by Torii Kiyomitsu II (Kiyomine)
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Matsukaze in the play "Kisoeuta Sakae Komachi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Hatachiyama Horai Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
Health and wellness poster template, editable text and design
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Ishi no Mae in the play "Hoshi Aikotoba Higashiyama no Sakae," performed at the Ichimura…
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo II as Miwa and Ichimura Kamezo I as Hikoso in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at…
Book time Facebook post template
The Actors Ichimura Kamezo I as Urashima Taro and Takinaka Hidematsu I as Kanemoto Gozen in the play "Ichi no Tomi Seiwa…
Book shop logo template, editable text
The Actors Ichimura Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi and Arashi Koroku as Makomo no Mae in the play "Shusse Momijigari,"…
Favorite hobby Facebook post template
The Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Book shop logo template, editable text
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro IV as Shinozuka Goro Sadatsuna in the play "Ume Momiji Date no Okido," performed at the Ichimura…
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
The Actor Arashi Hinaji as the maiko Uriuno in the play "Ume ya Suisen Izu no Irifune," performed at the Morita Theater in…
Beer label template, editable design
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Kyo no Jiro in the play "Fujibumi Sakae Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the second…
College university education png, transparent background
The Actors Arashi Koroku I as Makomo no Mae and Ichikawa Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi in the play "Shusse Momijigari,"…
Peaceful home poster template, editable text and design
The Actor Ichimura Shichijuro (Uzaemon X) as Senzaimaru by Torii Kiyomitsu I
Art painting magazine book cover template, editable design
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Soga no Goro in the play "Monzukushi Nagoya Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
Read a book poster template, editable text and design
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I as Momozono in the play "Katakiuchi Mogami no Inabune," performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
