Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekitagawa utamarojapan monkeytrain drawingcartoonpersonartmanclothingPerformance of a Trained Monkey, from an illustrated poetry anthology entitled "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 815 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2037 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseNew Year Street-Performers, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949441/image-cartoon-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseNew Year at Court, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019862/image-cartoon-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseNew Year in a Samurai Mansion, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947394/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseDelivering New Year Gifts in the Snow, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "The Young God Ebisu (Waka Ebisu)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957562/image-dog-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in Japan, education line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903202/study-japan-education-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseKomurasaki and Gonpachi, from the series "Fashonable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045815/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism religion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823295/hinduism-religion-poster-templateView licensePreparing Food for a Nightingale, from the illustrated kyoka anthology "Men's Stamping Dance (Otoko toka)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010755/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in Japan, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904172/study-japan-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseHour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020858/image-cartoon-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in Japan, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911445/study-japan-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseGirl Reading Letter while Mother and Child Gaze at Sparrows by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950302/girl-reading-letter-while-mother-and-child-gaze-sparrows-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster assemble fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663837/evil-monster-assemble-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHour of the Sheep (Hitsuji no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021017/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRunning businessman, corporate aesthetic editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696434/running-businessman-corporate-aesthetic-editable-remixView licenseAct Eleven from the series "The Chushingura Drama Parodied by Famous Beauties (Komei bijin mitate Chushingura Junimai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945118/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in Japan, education line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903206/png-element-study-japan-education-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039798/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster assemble spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663847/evil-monster-assemble-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseŌtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932242/otomo-kuronushi-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseA Woman as Ebisu, from the series "Seven Women as the Gods of Good Fortune for the Hanagasa Poetry Club (Hanagasaren…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950145/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in Japan, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904174/png-element-study-japan-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseChild's nightmare of ghosts by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019445/childs-nightmare-ghosts-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese corporate, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910888/japanese-corporate-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Moon-Mad Monk, or Crazy Gazing at the Moon (Kyōgetsubō)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8113926/the-moon-mad-monk-crazy-gazing-the-moon-kyogetsuboFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licensePreparing a Meal by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946314/preparing-meal-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHairdresser, from the series "Twelve Types of Women's Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni ko)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039331/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAn Imperial Carriage by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947892/imperial-carriage-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in Japan, education line art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911748/study-japan-education-line-art-collage-editable-designView licenseTying Thread, from the series “Women’s Handicrafts: Models of Dexterity" ("Fujin tewaza ayatsuri kagami") by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945684/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Lion Dance by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328483/the-lion-dance-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license