Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagespring japanese paintingcartoonhorseplantpersonartspringclothingSpring Outing to Mukojima by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 802 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2006 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460576/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen Visiting Mimeguri Shrine by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952970/women-visiting-mimeguri-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSudden Shower at Mimeguri Shrine by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020484/sudden-shower-mimeguri-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563980/little-girl-garden-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe Echigoya on New Year's Day by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045858/the-echigoya-new-years-day-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOutdoor Amusements at the Kankanro Teahouse in Yoshiwara by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958180/outdoor-amusements-the-kankanro-teahouse-yoshiwara-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisitors to Enoshima by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957507/visitors-enoshima-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWomen and Children on the Causeway at Shinobazu Pond by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043061/women-and-children-the-causeway-shinobazu-pond-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099595/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseSudden Shower at Mimeguri Shrine by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010593/sudden-shower-mimeguri-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099593/spring-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView licenseWomen Visiting Mimeguri Shrine by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949489/women-visiting-mimeguri-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099592/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951437/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Women Waiting for a Ferry on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030965/two-women-waiting-for-ferry-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonaga-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Ferry on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010820/ferry-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775483/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseCourtesans of Yoshiwara and their attendants viewing the peonies on Nakanocho by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950594/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Party in the Shinagawa Pleasure Quarters by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955927/party-the-shinagawa-pleasure-quarters-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCherry Blossom Viewing at Asuka Hill by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953803/cherry-blossom-viewing-asuka-hill-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseGardener in flower field, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511710/gardener-flower-field-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseCherry Blossom Viewing at Asuka Hill by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955538/cherry-blossom-viewing-asuka-hill-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe First Horseback Ride of the New Year (Uma norizome), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954600/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Courtesans Nioteru, Namiji, and Omi of the Ogiya by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949338/the-courtesans-nioteru-namiji-and-omi-the-ogiya-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseParody of Princess Joruri and Ushiwakamaru by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957470/parody-princess-joruri-and-ushiwakamaru-torii-kiyonaga-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWomen on a Fishing Boat by Chokosai Eishohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952085/women-fishing-boat-chokosai-eishoFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNight Rain in the Grove at Gion Shrine (Gion bayashi yau), from the series "Selected Eight Views (Mitate hakkei)" by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953442/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain license