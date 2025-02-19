Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebrass lamppersonarttrophygoldcraftlightingmetalOil Lamp (Cheragh)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 955 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2388 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable wall mockup, vintage wall lamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183089/editable-wall-mockup-vintage-wall-lamp-designView licenseIncense Burnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019519/incense-burnerFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media business Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798093/social-media-business-instagram-post-templateView licenseMonstrance by Johannes de Nuscohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039833/monstrance-johannes-nuscoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787701/happy-hanukkah-instagram-story-templateView licenseEpergne by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934170/epergne-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain licenseChag sameach Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787707/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView licensePair of Eight Light Candelabra by Clodion, (Claude Michel)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932746/pair-eight-light-candelabra-clodion-claude-michelFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798090/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licensePair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935527/pair-compotiers-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trophy, business success paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922362/golden-trophy-business-success-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseCandelabrum in the Shape of a Siren by Severo da Ravennahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963287/candelabrum-the-shape-siren-severo-ravennaFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787698/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseOrnate antique brass basinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009136/brasierFree Image from public domain licenseFashion Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629121/fashion-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFinial for Pin or Blade Depicting Figures Shearing a Llama by Incahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8942088/finial-for-pin-blade-depicting-figures-shearing-llama-incaFree Image from public domain licenseBrass picture frame mockup, editable vintage home interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889722/brass-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-home-interior-designView licensePair of Compotiers by Jean Baptiste Claude Odiothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009052/pair-compotiers-jean-baptiste-claude-odiotFree Image from public domain licenseJazz music night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543666/jazz-music-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick by Leandro Gagliardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931915/candlestick-leandro-gagliardiFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536815/law-firm-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseCurb Bithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932870/curb-bitFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787792/hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView licenseBust of Jesus as a Youth by François Duquesnoyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963278/bust-jesus-youth-francois-duquesnoyFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote social media post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20178291/inspirational-quote-social-media-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseCruet Set by John Delmesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933127/cruet-set-john-delmesterFree Image from public domain licenseLegal services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539139/legal-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseCandlestick by Leandro Gagliardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931159/candlestick-leandro-gagliardiFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trophy background, business success paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957627/golden-trophy-background-business-success-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseCandlestick by Leandro Gagliardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8931600/candlestick-leandro-gagliardiFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000670/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseNapoleon Entering Cairo by Jean Léon Gérômehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963449/napoleon-entering-cairo-jean-leon-geromeFree Image from public domain licenseWax seal stamp editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493590/wax-seal-stamp-editable-mockupView licenseCeremonial Standard ('Alam)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945865/ceremonial-standard-alamFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trophy background, business success paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957542/golden-trophy-background-business-success-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseAltarpiece with the First Jaina Tirthankara Rishabhanatha Surrounded by Twenty-Three Other Tirthankarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945889/photo-image-person-art-goldFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic laptop mockup, customizable notebook screenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307021/aesthetic-laptop-mockup-customizable-notebook-screenView licensePortable Compass Sundialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936581/portable-compass-sundialFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000665/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseStanding Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara Holding a Lotus Flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055210/standing-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-holding-lotus-flowerFree Image from public domain license