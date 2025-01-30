rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Taihu Rock by Rushan
Save
Edit Image
chinese calligraphypaperpatternartdrawingpaintingrocksketch
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
Japanese calligraphy paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11121633/japanese-calligraphy-paper-editable-mockupView license
Scholar Playing a Qin 弹琴折扇 by Cheng Jiasui
Scholar Playing a Qin 弹琴折扇 by Cheng Jiasui
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011297/scholar-playing-qin-cheng-jiasuiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable design
Chinese restaurant Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685169/chinese-restaurant-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Mount Langya 琅琊山圖 by Dong Bangda
Mount Langya 琅琊山圖 by Dong Bangda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020532/mount-langya-dong-bangdaFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year poster template
Happy Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787442/happy-chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Narcissus by Wang Guxiang
Narcissus by Wang Guxiang
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011449/narcissus-wang-guxiangFree Image from public domain license
Year of dragon poster template
Year of dragon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874405/year-dragon-poster-templateView license
The Gathering at the Orchid Pavilion by Tang Yin
The Gathering at the Orchid Pavilion by Tang Yin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039653/the-gathering-the-orchid-pavilion-tang-yinFree Image from public domain license
Hand carved dragon editable design, community remix
Hand carved dragon editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328523/hand-carved-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView license
Bamboo and Squirrel (清朝 虚谷 松鼠翠竹图) by Xugu
Bamboo and Squirrel (清朝 虚谷 松鼠翠竹图) by Xugu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947468/bamboo-and-squirrel-xuguFree Image from public domain license
Brown aesthetic oriental background
Brown aesthetic oriental background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517465/brown-aesthetic-oriental-backgroundView license
The Bamboo Slope 竹坡圖 by Wang Hui
The Bamboo Slope 竹坡圖 by Wang Hui
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947247/the-bamboo-slope-wang-huiFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116440/chinese-new-year-sale-facebook-story-templateView license
Prunus, Pine and Bamboo by Xugu
Prunus, Pine and Bamboo by Xugu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010642/prunus-pine-and-bamboo-xuguFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram story template
Chinese New Year Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117514/chinese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView license
A Thatched Pavilion at the Foot of Two Old Cedar Trees by Luo Mu
A Thatched Pavilion at the Foot of Two Old Cedar Trees by Luo Mu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945492/thatched-pavilion-the-foot-two-old-cedar-trees-luoFree Image from public domain license
Qingming festival Facebook post template
Qingming festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640618/qingming-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
Elegant traditional Japanese calligraphy fan
Elegant traditional Japanese calligraphy fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328439/calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Squirrel and Grapes by Shen Yongling
Squirrel and Grapes by Shen Yongling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020894/squirrel-and-grapes-shen-yonglingFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Facebook post template, editable design
Chinese new year Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685165/chinese-new-year-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Landscape by Wen Boren
Landscape by Wen Boren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948453/landscape-wen-borenFree Image from public domain license
Rainbow Splash
Rainbow Splash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852155/rainbow-splashView license
Scholar in Landscape by Gao Kekong
Scholar in Landscape by Gao Kekong
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948830/scholar-landscape-gao-kekongFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower, editable collage remix design
Vintage flower, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187550/vintage-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Landscape in the Style of Ancient Masters: frontispiece title by Lu Hui (1851-1920) by Lu Hui
Landscape in the Style of Ancient Masters: frontispiece title by Lu Hui (1851-1920) by Lu Hui
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019733/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic flower, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187549/aesthetic-flower-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Black Birds by Xugu
Black Birds by Xugu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947949/black-birds-xuguFree Image from public domain license
Woman line art, spiritual background, editable design
Woman line art, spiritual background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531072/woman-line-art-spiritual-background-editable-designView license
Portrait of Tao Yuanming by Yu Zhiding
Portrait of Tao Yuanming by Yu Zhiding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946805/portrait-tao-yuanming-zhidingFree Image from public domain license
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874399/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView license
Birds, Flowers and Insects by Li Shan
Birds, Flowers and Insects by Li Shan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050731/birds-flowers-and-insects-shanFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template
Chinese New Year sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883180/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView license
plants with very straight stalks at R; long, pointed leaves fan out at top; text at bottom center. Original from the…
plants with very straight stalks at R; long, pointed leaves fan out at top; text at bottom center. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656116/image-plants-leaves-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513108/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Misty Rain on the River in Spring
Misty Rain on the River in Spring
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8059916/misty-rain-the-river-springFree Image from public domain license
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
F Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Poem
Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331133/poemFree Image from public domain license
Happy Lunar New Year Instagram story template
Happy Lunar New Year Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117505/happy-lunar-new-year-instagram-story-templateView license
Female Dancer
Female Dancer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042930/female-dancerFree Image from public domain license