Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefashioncartoonpaperpersonartclothingdrawingenvelopeIkkyoku, from an untitled series of No plays by Takashima ChiharuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1023 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2558 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBook cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10105555/book-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseNinnaraku, from an untitled series of No plays by Takashima Chiharuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957412/ninnaraku-from-untitled-series-plays-takashima-chiharuFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Chinese legend transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228691/png-chinese-legend-customizable-cut-outView licenseSoriko, from an untitled series of No plays by Takashima Chiharuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957415/soriko-from-untitled-series-plays-takashima-chiharuFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseKishunraku, from an untitled series of No plays by Takashima Chiharuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011551/kishunraku-from-untitled-series-plays-takashima-chiharuFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseSaisoro, from an untitled series of No plays by Takashima Chiharuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957236/saisoro-from-untitled-series-plays-takashima-chiharuFree Image from public domain licenseFashion trends png element, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617062/fashion-trends-png-element-remix-editable-designView licenseWillow Bridge (Yanagibashi), from the series "A Series of Willows (Yanagi bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957543/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseNasori, from an untitled series of No plays by Takashima Chiharuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956926/nasori-from-untitled-series-plays-takashima-chiharuFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseLiu Haichan (Gamma), from the series "Lives of Taoist Immortals Parodied by Courtesans - A Series of Seven (Keisei mitate…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952328/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman png, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781526/financial-investment-businessman-png-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseKomatsu Shigemori from the Tales of Heike (Komatsu Shigemori, Heike monogatari), from the series "Twenty-four Japanese…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952594/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781733/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseIt is good to cut one's fingernails (Tsume tori yoshi), from the series "A Series for the Hanazono Group (Hanazono…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011627/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, running little girl transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237656/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseOno no Komachi, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954941/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214239/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView licenseNo. 3: Shade Beneath a Tree (San: konoshitakage), from the series "A Collection of Famous Horses (Meiba zoroe)" by Yanagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957530/image-cartoon-horses-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214264/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView licenseThe Ten Great Disciples of Confucius (Komon jittetsu), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948257/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman with ripped paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492663/aesthetic-woman-with-ripped-paperView licenseWillow Bath (Yanagiyu), from the series "A Series of Willows (Yanagi bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957178/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family png sticker, creative safety pin paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212490/happy-family-png-sticker-creative-safety-pin-paper-collage-editable-designView licensePlum blossoms and poet, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030957/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030924/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFashion Minimalism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558623/fashion-minimalism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScenting a kimono with incense by Yanagawa Shigenobu Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950167/scenting-kimono-with-incense-yanagawa-shigenobuFree Image from public domain licenseTired tattooed woman yawning, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123592/tired-tattooed-woman-yawning-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseMonkey: Koshindo Hall at Takanawa (Saru, Takanawa Koshindo), from the series "Famous Places in Edo Compared to the Twelve…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954602/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDance lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12483864/dance-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWillow Bath (Yanagiyu), from the series "A Series of Willows (Yanagi bantsuzuki)" by Totoya Hokkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957593/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, beautiful woman with umbrella illustration, remix from artworks by George Barbier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229329/png-beautiful-woman-with-umbrella-illustration-blue-collage-elementView licensePlum blossoms and poet, from an untitled hexaptych depicting a pair of folding screens by Ryuryukyo Shinsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955579/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499187/mens-fashion-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeauty representing winter, from an untitled series of beauties representing the four seasons by Utagawa Kuniyasuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953111/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license