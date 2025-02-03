Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemaclaughlanportal drawpaperpersonchurchartbuildingdrawingPortal of St. Germain-des-Prés by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2378 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771094/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParma, Italy by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015747/parma-italy-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful space portal background, surreal escapismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817213/colorful-space-portal-background-surreal-escapismView licenseParma, Italy by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044299/parma-italy-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065611/church-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn the Marble City by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016073/the-marble-city-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980986/church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoorway of the Doges', Venice by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995275/doorway-the-doges-venice-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseDoorway of the Doges', Venice by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995876/doorway-the-doges-venice-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseThe North Porch, Harfleur by David Young Cameronhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8995539/the-north-porch-harfleur-david-young-cameronFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licenseThe Little Forge by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015537/the-little-forge-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167804/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArch architecture building white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14024587/arch-architecture-building-white-backgroundView licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Arch architecture building white backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062009/png-arch-architecture-building-white-backgroundView licenseSunday church post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10973272/sunday-church-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseInterior of a Coal Shop by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9023625/interior-coal-shop-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460234/easter-sunday-concert-poster-templateView licenseEly Cathedral: From Br. West's Chapel into South Choir Aisle by Frederick H. Evanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966940/photo-image-person-church-archFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565930/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortaal van de kathedraal van Messina (1856 - 1914) by Giuseppe Incorporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731393/portaal-van-kathedraal-van-messina-1856-1914-giuseppe-incorporaFree Image from public domain licenseChurch blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980985/church-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Ouen, Rouen by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015875/st-ouen-rouen-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980987/church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortaal van de Notre-Dame du Port, Clermont-Ferrand (1870 - 1894) by Séraphin Médéric Mieusement and J A G de Leurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754833/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licensePortal of the Ducal Palace, Venice by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032840/portal-the-ducal-palace-venice-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseNotre Dame, Paris by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993256/notre-dame-paris-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719842/church-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Coppersmiths by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993645/the-coppersmiths-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761916/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMain Portal, Chartres Cathedral by Edouard Denis Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046393/main-portal-chartres-cathedral-edouard-denis-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408198/easter-sunday-concert-poster-templateView licenseSt. Severin, Paris by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994873/st-severin-paris-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11016276/prayer-night-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseNotre Dame, Paris by Donald Shaw MacLaughlanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9016138/notre-dame-paris-donald-shaw-maclaughlanFree Image from public domain license