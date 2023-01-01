Png Star Map of the Northern Starry Sky sticker, vintage artwork by Carel Allard, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel More Premium ID : 9048969 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 1508 x 1508 px