https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048996Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStar Map of the Northern Starry Sky collage element psd, vintage artwork by Carel Allard, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9048996View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4243 x 4244 px | 300 dpi | 152.37 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4243 x 4244 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Star Map of the Northern Starry Sky collage element psd, vintage artwork by Carel Allard, remixed by rawpixelMore