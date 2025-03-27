Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefrench knotsparis, frenchembroideryflowerplantpatternartfloral patternSalesman's SampleOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2304 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEmbroidery floral framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997556/embroidery-floral-frameView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052682/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048625/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Sample (Waistcoat Pocket)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025683/salesmans-sample-waistcoat-pocketFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062018/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007111/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062036/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Sample (Waistcoat Pocket)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033503/salesmans-sample-waistcoat-pocketFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048771/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025527/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070955/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Sample (Waistcoat Pocket)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003336/salesmans-sample-waistcoat-pocketFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048612/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Sample (Waistcoat Pocket)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003151/salesmans-sample-waistcoat-pocketFree Image from public domain licenseCircle flowers frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900292/circle-flowers-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026354/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056685/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Sample (Waistcoat Pocket)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025377/salesmans-sample-waistcoat-pocketFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048613/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006655/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048735/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseSamplerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001459/samplerFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027050/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061887/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9004521/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056683/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseEmbroidered Fabric for a Man's Waistcoat Fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9025280/embroidered-fabric-for-mans-waistcoat-frontFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048653/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-vintage-illustrationView licenseSamplerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033571/samplerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061877/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseDress Inserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018961/dress-insertFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061995/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseVintage embroidered waistcoat elegancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026776/waistcoatFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443017/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licensePillow Shamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007275/pillow-shamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor flower pattern background illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView licenseSalesman's Samplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037672/salesmans-sampleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062021/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseMan's Waistcoathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049528/mans-waistcoatFree Image from public domain license