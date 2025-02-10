rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Overgown and Petticoat (Robe à l'anglaise)
Save
Edit Image
textile patternpatternpersoncelebrationclothingadultweddingfashion
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Woman's Dress
Young Woman's Dress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9295037/young-womans-dressFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bridal Long Pao (Dragon Robe) by Han-Chinese
Bridal Long Pao (Dragon Robe) by Han-Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001534/bridal-long-pao-dragon-robe-han-chineseFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ornate floral embroidered vestment
Ornate floral embroidered vestment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053173/chasubleFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Dress and Petticoat (Robe à la française)
Woman's Dress and Petticoat (Robe à la française)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800085/womans-dress-and-petticoat-robe-francaiseFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baptismal Robe
Baptismal Robe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052717/baptismal-robeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Dress (Jacket and Petticoat)
Woman's Dress (Jacket and Petticoat)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313396/womans-dress-jacket-and-petticoatFree Image from public domain license
Medieval queen fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665057/medieval-queen-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Fragment
Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036604/fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Wedding attire, editable bride & groom fashion design
Wedding attire, editable bride & groom fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766217/wedding-attire-editable-bride-groom-fashion-designView license
Woman's Dress (Robe à transformation)
Woman's Dress (Robe à transformation)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9317398/womans-dress-robe-transformationFree Image from public domain license
Wedding attire png element, editable bride & groom design
Wedding attire png element, editable bride & groom design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555002/wedding-attire-png-element-editable-bride-groom-designView license
Ornate red textile pattern
Ornate red textile pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702255/fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Wedding attire, editable bride & groom fashion design
Wedding attire, editable bride & groom fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770898/wedding-attire-editable-bride-groom-fashion-designView license
Panel (Dress Fabric)
Panel (Dress Fabric)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003279/panel-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Woman's Dress
Woman's Dress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801315/womans-dressFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Fragment (Dress Fabric)
Fragment (Dress Fabric)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034988/fragment-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval queen bride fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663517/medieval-queen-bride-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Portion of a Chasuble
Portion of a Chasuble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033904/portion-chasubleFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery class Facebook post template
Embroidery class Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931643/embroidery-class-facebook-post-templateView license
Orphrey Panel (Depicting the Nativity)
Orphrey Panel (Depicting the Nativity)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003093/orphrey-panel-depicting-the-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable design
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14756033/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Vintage floral textile dress
Vintage floral textile dress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006242/panelFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ornate floral robe design
Ornate floral robe design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003258/dalmaticFree Image from public domain license
Happy aniversary Facebook post template
Happy aniversary Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932771/happy-aniversary-facebook-post-templateView license
Atsuita Karaori (Noh Costume)
Atsuita Karaori (Noh Costume)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001000/atsuita-karaori-noh-costumeFree Image from public domain license
3D beautiful blue dress, fashion editable remix
3D beautiful blue dress, fashion editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398018/beautiful-blue-dress-fashion-editable-remixView license
Woman's Dress and Petticoat (Robe à la française)
Woman's Dress and Petticoat (Robe à la française)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9315585/womans-dress-and-petticoat-robe-francaiseFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
Newlywed dancing remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView license
Intricate floral tapestry design
Intricate floral tapestry design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019108/copeFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715607/walter-cranes-valentine-png-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage floral animal tapestry design
Vintage floral animal tapestry design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036711/panelFree Image from public domain license