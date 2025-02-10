Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartbuildingwalldrawingcrafttravelstatueOsiride Pillars at Medinet-Haboo by Francis FrithOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 876 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2190 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTravel blog Youtube cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12561337/travel-blog-youtube-cover-template-editable-designView licenseObelisk and Granite Lotus Column, Karnac by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8965115/obelisk-and-granite-lotus-column-karnac-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14719133/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Great Pillars at Baalbec by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038997/the-great-pillars-baalbec-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515987/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView licenseInterior of the Hall of Columns by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055020/interior-the-hall-columns-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672094/community-remixView licenseCleopatra's Temple at Erment, near Thebes by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9012489/cleopatras-temple-erment-near-thebes-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city magazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14455254/new-york-city-magazine-cover-templateView licensePortico of the Temple of Dendera by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030911/portico-the-temple-dendera-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669266/community-remixView licenseRestanten van Cleopatra's tempel in Armant (1857) by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757466/restanten-van-cleopatras-tempel-armant-1857-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465127/city-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHall of Columns, Karnac by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031711/hall-columns-karnac-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseNew york blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465102/new-york-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortico of the Temple of Goorneh by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054864/portico-the-temple-goorneh-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licensePeace within Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716237/peace-within-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior Court of Medinet Habbo, Thebes by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964842/interior-court-medinet-habbo-thebes-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576548/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOnbekende man te midden van Stonehenge (1864 - 1898) by Francis Frith and Francis Frith and Cohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13759845/photo-image-paper-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseThailand travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508879/thailand-travel-poster-templateView licenseOsiride Pillars and Great Fallen Colossus by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054047/osiride-pillars-and-great-fallen-colossus-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseOsridae pillars and great fallen colossus, the Memnonium, Thebes. From the album: Francis Frith, 'Egypt and Palestine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031167/image-palestine-1862-accessoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseThe Temple of Komumboo, Egypt. Photograph by Francis Frith, ca. 1858.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978540/the-temple-komumboo-egypt-photograph-francis-frith-ca-1858Free Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Temple of Maharaka, Nubia by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964649/the-temple-maharaka-nubia-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseCheap flights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576605/cheap-flights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Statues of the Plain, Thebes by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14257354/the-statues-the-plain-thebes-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Temple of El-Karnak, Luxor, Egypt: view from the south east. Photograph by Francis Frith, ca. 1858.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13984600/photo-image-horse-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813366/vesak-day-poster-templateView licenseVillage View with Monumentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248696/village-view-with-monumentsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760944/van-goghs-sunflowers-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Temple of Dendera, Egypt: stereoscopic views of the portico. Photograph by Francis Frith, 1856/1859.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966627/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe Statues of the Plain, Thebes by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249204/the-statues-the-plain-thebes-francis-frithFree Image from public domain licenseLake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12226668/lake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ramesseum of El-Kurney, Thebes, Second View by Francis Frithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250358/the-ramesseum-el-kurney-thebes-second-view-francis-frithFree Image from public domain license