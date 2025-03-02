rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
O Yashirô, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpersonartclothingdrawingadultwomanpainting
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Banjo, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Banjo, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950307/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Yugao, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Yugao, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950403/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Settai, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Settai, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021351/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Ama, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Ama, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021243/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Funabashi, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Funabashi, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953988/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mekari, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Mekari, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011451/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wa Yura, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Wa Yura, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011593/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588793/adele-bloch-bauer-portrait-vintage-woman-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanbu, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Hanbu, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950439/image-cartoon-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shibata, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Shibata, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021679/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Aya no Tsuzumi, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Aya no Tsuzumi, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947377/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Aisomegawa, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Aisomegawa, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948442/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Kusu no Tsuyu, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Kusu no Tsuyu, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951717/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Yoshino Tennin, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Yoshino Tennin, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949189/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dojoji, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Dojoji, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951899/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Matsu-mushi, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Matsu-mushi, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951226/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Depression png sticker, mixed media editable design
Depression png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703480/depression-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Ukon, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Ukon, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954931/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581022/george-barbiers-woman-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Yo, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Yo, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954272/image-person-art-clothingFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532458/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView license
Fuku, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Fuku, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952070/image-paper-cartoon-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shizen Koji, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Shizen Koji, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956808/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Oimatsu, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
Oimatsu, from the series "Pictures of No Performances (Nogaku Zue)" by Tsukioka Kôgyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050390/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license