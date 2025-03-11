rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Young Woman Hanging a Mosquito Net by Isoda Koryusai
Save
Edit Image
cartoonbookpatternpersonartclothingdrawingmosquito
Dengue fever poster template
Dengue fever poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748095/dengue-fever-poster-templateView license
The Sixth Month (Minazuki): Nioteru of the Ogiya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves…
The Sixth Month (Minazuki): Nioteru of the Ogiya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039772/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
World Malaria Day poster template
World Malaria Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748092/world-malaria-day-poster-templateView license
The Day of Starting (Kotohajime), from the series "The Fashionable Five Days of Starting (Furyu go kotohajime)" by Isoda…
The Day of Starting (Kotohajime), from the series "The Fashionable Five Days of Starting (Furyu go kotohajime)" by Isoda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956221/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Single parent tips blog banner template
Single parent tips blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063758/single-parent-tips-blog-banner-templateView license
Karauta of the Ogiya in Evening Snow (Ogiya Karauta bosetsu), from the series "Eight Views of Famous Beauties of the…
Karauta of the Ogiya in Evening Snow (Ogiya Karauta bosetsu), from the series "Eight Views of Famous Beauties of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957279/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Mosquito control Facebook post template
Mosquito control Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748472/mosquito-control-facebook-post-templateView license
Young Woman Returning a Kite to a Young Man by Isoda Koryusai
Young Woman Returning a Kite to a Young Man by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021218/young-woman-returning-kite-young-man-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
The Bon Festival in the Sixth Month, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni setsu)" by Isoda Koryusai
The Bon Festival in the Sixth Month, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni setsu)" by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039195/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Malaria day Facebook post template
Malaria day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748303/malaria-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Shioginu of the Tsutaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no hatsu…
Shioginu of the Tsutaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no hatsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954715/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507889/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
The Ninth Month (Choyo), from the series "A Fashionable Parody of the Five Festivals (Furyu yatsushi gosekku)" by Isoda…
The Ninth Month (Choyo), from the series "A Fashionable Parody of the Five Festivals (Furyu yatsushi gosekku)" by Isoda…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952381/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Mosquito dengue prevention poster template
Mosquito dengue prevention poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747915/mosquito-dengue-prevention-poster-templateView license
Ono no Komachi Visiting Kiyomizu Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Isoda Koryusai
Ono no Komachi Visiting Kiyomizu Temple, from the series The Fashionable Seven Komachi (Furyu nana Komachi) by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042629/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
The Courtesans Hinazuru and Karauta of the Chojiya Holding a Letter by Isoda Koryusai
The Courtesans Hinazuru and Karauta of the Chojiya Holding a Letter by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951097/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Girl Playing a Prank on a Young Man who is Napping by Isoda Koryusai
Girl Playing a Prank on a Young Man who is Napping by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039289/girl-playing-prank-young-man-who-napping-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511529/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana hatsu…
Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana hatsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946186/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Single parent tips poster template
Single parent tips poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497721/single-parent-tips-poster-templateView license
Young Woman Hanging a Mosquito Net as Cat Plays at Her Feet by Isoda Koryusai
Young Woman Hanging a Mosquito Net as Cat Plays at Her Feet by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951091/young-woman-hanging-mosquito-net-cat-plays-her-feet-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
World Malaria Day poster template
World Malaria Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14519045/world-malaria-day-poster-templateView license
Black Dog by Isoda Koryusai
Black Dog by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020913/black-dog-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Insect bites poster template, health doodle
Insect bites poster template, health doodle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696363/insect-bites-poster-template-health-doodleView license
Woman Standing beside a Mosquito Net Reading a Letter by Suzuki Harunobu
Woman Standing beside a Mosquito Net Reading a Letter by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950358/woman-standing-beside-mosquito-net-reading-letter-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563388/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Kaoru of the Shin-Kanaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
Kaoru of the Shin-Kanaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040735/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Oshu of the Yamaguchiya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no hatsu…
Oshu of the Yamaguchiya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no hatsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020831/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Autumn semester poster template
Autumn semester poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView license
Hamaya of the Asahimaruya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
Hamaya of the Asahimaruya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945330/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World Malaria Day Facebook post template
World Malaria Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14747904/world-malaria-day-facebook-post-templateView license
The Courtesan Shirotae of the Okanaya by Isoda Koryusai
The Courtesan Shirotae of the Okanaya by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021031/the-courtesan-shirotae-the-okanaya-isoda-koryusaiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563373/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView license
Miyato of the Kadotamaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
Miyato of the Kadotamaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952386/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
World Malaria Day Facebook post template
World Malaria Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748460/world-malaria-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Shirayu of the Wakanaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no hatsu…
Shirayu of the Wakanaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no hatsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039769/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license