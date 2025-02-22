Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImagespeakpapersflowerplantpatternartcirclebotanicalPaperweight by Baccarat GlassworksOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBereavement quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443782/bereavement-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054292/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008244/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseColorful music floral background, checkered pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8511214/colorful-music-floral-background-checkered-pattern-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009031/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, editable flower ornament design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695715/png-art-nouveau-frame-background-artworkView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008679/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseBlue background, grid paper and plant doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169892/blue-background-grid-paper-and-plant-doodlesView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008149/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseColorful music floral background, checkered pattern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8512525/colorful-music-floral-background-checkered-pattern-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008431/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551009/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008201/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253658/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050757/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324006/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054150/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Summer flowers background, aesthetic botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199710/colorful-summer-flowers-background-aesthetic-botanical-border-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703334/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink flower frame aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551037/pink-flower-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008258/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePink flower vase backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8502846/pink-flower-vase-backgroundView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045402/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper png frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257706/circle-paper-png-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054254/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licensePainting is silent poetry Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815066/painting-silent-poetry-instagram-story-templateView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008479/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border background, brown aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715139/red-flower-border-background-brown-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010072/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage heart paper, pink flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261563/vintage-heart-paper-pink-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937375/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseGold circle frame background, aesthetic flower editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558430/gold-circle-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935223/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseRed flower border background, beige aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553547/red-flower-border-background-beige-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029727/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseCircle paper frame, pink vintage flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254016/circle-paper-frame-pink-vintage-flower-collage-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937599/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower frame, pink aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162718/vintage-flower-frame-pink-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8936178/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license