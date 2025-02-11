Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagerosepapersflowerleafplantmedicinecircleflower bouquetPaperweight by Clichy GlasshouseOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKeep the forest wild blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117556/keep-the-forest-wild-blog-banner-templateView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934175/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage of dried flowers with 'Dried Blossoms' text in elegant style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769204/image-background-png-flowers-plantView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8932164/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117426/world-wildlife-day-blog-banner-templateView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9703445/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10590354/editable-poster-mockup-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029719/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseBaby it's you word, aesthetic flower collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341773/baby-its-you-word-aesthetic-flower-collage-art-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008211/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460199/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039599/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516925/love-quote-poster-templateView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9008971/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseBridal shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466759/bridal-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045545/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823221/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029600/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wedding sign mockup, floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191341/editable-wedding-sign-mockup-floral-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937359/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832084/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054657/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseSpring garden party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460083/spring-garden-party-poster-templateView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9009401/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977432/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050589/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039672/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930452/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9007916/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045402/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054150/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePaperweight by Clichy Glasshousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8934331/paperweight-clichy-glasshouseFree Image from public domain licenseWomen community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaperweight by Baccarat Glassworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8937599/paperweight-baccarat-glassworksFree Image from public domain license