Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepotted plantplanttreeskypersonartstatuecraftVersailles, Vase by Jean-Eugène-Auguste AtgetOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2391 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarButterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVersailles, (Vase) by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045763/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVersailles, Vase par Cornu by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028691/versailles-vase-par-cornu-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVersailles, (Vase) by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043021/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966587/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseVersailles, Vase par Cornu by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967163/versailles-vase-par-cornu-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966648/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, goddess statue collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7596794/imageView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040072/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966517/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseSitting fairy fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664464/sitting-fairy-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseVersailles, Vase by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966560/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center social post template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619754/garden-center-social-post-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseVersailles, Vase by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966547/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licensePlant care social post template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131270/plant-care-social-post-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966574/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461839/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVersailles, Vase by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967108/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVersailles, Vase par Cornu by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031912/versailles-vase-par-cornu-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licensePlant care poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374359/plant-care-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVersailles, Vase par Cornu by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021729/versailles-vase-par-cornu-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549076/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966533/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseMeet the teacher poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819440/meet-the-teacher-poster-templateView licenseVersailles, Vase by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966507/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licensePlant care tips poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819464/plant-care-tips-poster-templateView licenseVersailles, Vase by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050166/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549075/garden-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8967119/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965486/indoor-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVersailles, Vase par Ballin by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8966509/versailles-vase-par-ballin-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain licensePlant care Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374658/plant-care-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVersailles, Vase by Jean-Eugène-Auguste Atgethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045202/versailles-vase-jean-eugene-auguste-atgetFree Image from public domain license