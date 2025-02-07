Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesacred numbersjapan templepaper arrowpinmonth japanesearrowcartoonpaperLady TamamushiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 846 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2115 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan culture expo Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586616/japan-culture-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseActors Ichikawa Danjūrō IV as Yakko Yodohei and Nakamura Utaemon I as the Monk Kiyomizu no Seigenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8127805/image-paper-hand-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePlate from the Erotic Book Mounds of Dyed Colors: A Pattern Book for the Boudoir (Someiro no yama neya no hinagata), First…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612791/image-asian-erotica-homosexual-eroticFree Image from public domain licenseThe Yōmei Gate at Nikkō editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Hiroaki Takahashihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22180797/image-art-japanese-vintageView licenseThe Third Segawa Kikunojo as a Woman Standing, Holding a Fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104605/the-third-segawa-kikunojo-woman-standing-holding-fanFree Image from public domain licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licensethree separate sheets; saturated color; underwater scene; figure at L riddled with arrows and blood standing in front of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653063/image-arrows-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794345/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseParody of Murasaki Shikibu at Her Deskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8194071/parody-murasaki-shikibu-her-deskFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762582/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseKannon Temple at Abumon, Bingo Province. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638130/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762589/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseEvening Chime of the Clock (Tokei no banshō), from the series “Eight Parlor Views” (Zashiki hakkei) by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612192/image-room-with-view-cover-japanese-clock-wall-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586613/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortraits for One Hundred Poems about One Hundred Poets (Sugata-e hyakunin isshu)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8199008/image-background-paper-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953329/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOsen of the Kagiya Teahouse at Kasamori Shrine with a View of Nippori in Yanakahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490846/osen-the-kagiya-teahouse-kasamori-shrine-with-view-nippori-yanakaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese temples Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692007/japanese-temples-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseG) 7th month: Tanabata Festival h) 8th month: Moon Viewing for a Boat i) 9th month: Cho_yo_ Festival j) 10th month: Maple…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638796/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338013/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Kiso Mountains in Snowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7995965/the-kiso-mountains-snowFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767240/japan-culture-expo-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHauling Canal Boats, Yotsugi Road (Yotsugi-dori, yosui hikifune) From the Series One Hundred Famous views of Edo by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064953/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245423/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseNishiki-e. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638142/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVisit japan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926763/visit-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Sōjūrō III as the Kumano Pilgrim Jissaku, actually Taira no Shigemorihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241251/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586591/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCourtesan of Eguchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087304/courtesan-eguchiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9480554/spring-festival-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSometsuke Sencha Teapot and Cupshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186280/sometsuke-sencha-teapot-and-cupsFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese temples Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862994/japanese-temples-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCourtier and Lady with a Young Woman Poling a Boathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099000/courtier-and-lady-with-young-woman-poling-boatFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese temples Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969115/japanese-temples-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRelief Fragment with a Ship Under Sailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8467436/relief-fragment-with-ship-under-sailFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11861771/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actors Arashi Kitsusaburō II as the Hairdresser Kamiyui Tasuke, and Arashi Koroku IV as Gonza the Lancer (Yari no Gonza)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613558/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food fair Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207361/japanese-food-fair-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseFan Vendor by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613036/fan-vendor-utamaro-kitagawa-1754-1806Free Image from public domain license