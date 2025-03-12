Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese patterndancecartoonpaperbookpatternpeopleartSanbaso Dance in a Brothel (Ageya sanbaso), no. 1 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 889 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2222 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440911/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKotatsu Dojoji, no. 5 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954265/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 