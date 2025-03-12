rawpixel
Sanbaso Dance in a Brothel (Ageya sanbaso), no. 1 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Kotatsu Dojoji, no. 5 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Sleeve-Letter Takasago (Sodefumi Takasago), no. 2 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Dance lessons Instagram post template, editable text
The Servant Choryo (Yakko Choryo), no. 6 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Comb Rashomon (Sashigushi Rashomon), no. 3 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Dance lessons editable poster template
The Kiritsubo Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Kiritsubo), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Senior prom Instagram post template, editable text
The Aoi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Aoi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Kids book poster template, editable design
The Momiji-no-ga Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Momiji-no-ga), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Thriller fiction poster template
The Bamboo Flute and the Potted Tree (Shakuhachi hachi-no-ki), no. 12 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays…
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
A Woman Nomori (Onna Nomori), no. 11 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Dance lessons Instagram story template, editable social media design
The Hana-no-en Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Hana-no-en), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Dance lessons blog banner template, editable text
A Young Sanemori (Yaro Sanemori), no. 10 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura Masanobu
Horror fiction poster template
The Utsusemi Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Utsusemi), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Learning Japanese book cover template
Heating Sake with Maple Leaves (Kanzake momijigari), no. 9 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by Okumura…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Courier Kantan dreaming of Himself as a Daimyo (Hikyaku Kantan: yume no daimyo), no. 8 from a series of 12 prints…
Join the party Instagram post template
Eguchi and Love's Fishing Boat (Koi no tsuribune Eguchi), no. 4 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of plays by…
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
The Roles Reversed, no. 12 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobu
Thriller fiction poster template
The Yugao Chapter from "The Tale of Genji" (Genji Yugao), from a series of Genji parodies by Okumura Masanobu
Horror fiction Instagram post template
Child Attendant and Bald Tengu of Mt. Kurama (Kaburo Kurama Tengu), no. 7 from a series of 12 prints depicting parodies of…
Horror fiction Facebook story template
Hotei Reading a Book, no. 11 from a series of 12 prints by Okumura Masanobu
Happy new year poster template
Yoshitsune (Ushiwaka) and Princess Joruri, from the series "Famous Scenes from Japanese Puppet Plays (Yamato irotake)" by…
