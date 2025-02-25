Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageasia person sportcartoonpersonsportsartclothingdrawingwomanSummer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 870 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2174 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAsia travel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562253/asia-travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseSummer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054820/summer-twilight-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseAsia travel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562239/asia-travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseSummer Twilight on the Banks of the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054857/summer-twilight-the-banks-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia app poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585631/explore-asia-app-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFerry on the Rokugo River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946788/ferry-the-rokugo-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseHula hoop png exercise sticker, health & wellness transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711828/hula-hoop-png-exercise-sticker-health-wellness-transparent-backgroundView licenseThe Fourth Month, from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946290/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseDoodle women partying png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190270/doodle-women-partying-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseTwo Women Waiting for a Ferry on the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonaga (Publisher)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030965/two-women-waiting-for-ferry-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonaga-publisherFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477142/couple-dance-doodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEntertainers of Nakazu, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri bijin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946754/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9380267/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseBeauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045455/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseMarried couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365983/married-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Party Viewing the Moon Across the Sumida River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021414/party-viewing-the-moon-across-the-sumida-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9477128/couple-dance-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Third Month (Sangatsu), from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944983/image-cartoon-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCouple dance doodle computer wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9380347/couple-dance-doodle-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFerry on the Rokugo River by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010913/ferry-the-rokugo-river-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseCardio exercise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12947556/cardio-exercise-poster-templateView licenseBeauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055186/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseShopping sale black background, 3d remix illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10781111/shopping-sale-black-background-remix-illustrationView licenseBeauties Under a Maple Tree, from the series "A Collection of Contemporary Beauties of the Pleasure Quarters (Tosei yuri…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946402/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669281/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Danjuro V as Hige no Ikyu, Nakamura Riko as Agemaki, and Ichikawa Ebizo as Agemaki's attendant in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020699/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMarried couple doodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9468160/married-couple-doodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseWomen Crossing Nihonbashi Bridge by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011641/women-crossing-nihonbashi-bridge-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia app Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12585629/explore-asia-app-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Interesting Type (Omoshiroki so), from the series “Ten Types in the Physiognomic Study of Women" ("Fujin sogaku juttai")…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054183/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMarried couple doodle computer wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9468287/married-couple-doodle-computer-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBy an Iris Pond by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947271/iris-pond-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570044/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Courtesan and Her Attendant Using Mirrors to Identify a Mendicant Monk by Isoda Koryusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039071/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseRunning businesswoman, job & career remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223777/running-businesswoman-job-career-remixView licenseAn Outing in Spring, from the series A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fuzoku azuma no nishiki) by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039220/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover, editable poster template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18290410/magazine-cover-editable-poster-template-designView licenseAdmiring the wisteria at Kameido Shrine by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955275/admiring-the-wisteria-kameido-shrine-torii-kiyonagaFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sixth Month, Enjoying the Evening Cool in a Teahouse, from the series The Twelve Months in the Southern Quarter (Minami…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946536/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license