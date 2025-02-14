Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagejapan teatea potjapanese artnew yearjapanese teabearpaintingteaNew Year’s Sake by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1050 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2626 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526622/japanese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo Chinese Women Examining Thread and a Spider’s Web in a Box, from the series "Diptych for the Drum Group" by Yashima…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020947/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919638/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseQin Ming (Shinmei) by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039867/qin-ming-shinmei-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702400/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Woman Pulling the Cord of a Wheeled Book Case, from the series "A Set of Seven for the Katsushika Club" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010726/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12961105/japanese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Chinese Women Examining Thread and a Spider’s Web in a Box, from the series "Diptych for the Drum Group" by Yashima…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020859/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12961133/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseBowl, scissors, and morning glories by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953158/bowl-scissors-and-morning-glories-yashima-gakuteiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919653/japanese-new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseHojo Tokiyori, from the series "Twenty-four Generals for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika nijushisho)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954312/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956847/image-paper-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919642/japanese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseAn actor as Mita no Tsuko and peonies, from the series "Ten Designs for the Honcho Circle (Honchoren jubantsuzuki)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953270/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12961111/japanese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseProsperity: Ding Gu (Roku, Teiko), from an untitled series of happiness, prosperity, and longevity by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956860/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750959/japanese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseSatsuma no Fukuyorime from the Veritable Records of Emperor Montoku (Satsuma no Fukuyorime, Montoku jitsuroku), from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957633/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684973/japanese-new-year-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese Poetry, from the series "Three Classical Arts for the Sugawara Circle (Sugawara sanseki)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956856/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink animals, nature collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7775118/japanese-ink-animals-nature-collage-element-editable-setView licenseWine bottle, bowl, and plum branch, from the series "Two Famous Products from Bizen Province (Bizen meibutsu futashina)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954224/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722546/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJurojin, from the series "A Parody of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune (Mitate shichifukujin)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952120/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8010031/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKogo no Tsubone, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951974/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721201/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNo. 3: Zhang Fei (Sono san: Chohi), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042975/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034085/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseA Woman with a Poem Card, from the series "A Set of Seven for the Katsushika Club" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019498/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseNew year editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723696/new-year-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseBenkei crab and plum blossom. Shikishiban format, surimono print by Yashima Gakutei with poems signed Bunbunsha. Printed in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975327/image-paper-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684972/japanese-new-year-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNo. 2: Guan Yu (Sono ni: Kan'u), from the series "Three Heroes of Shu (Shoku sanketsu)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956833/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLanguage scholarship program Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877087/language-scholarship-program-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Yang Guifei Cherry Tree (Yokihisakura), from the series "Cherry Trees for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushika…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956834/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLanguage scholarship program Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12877066/language-scholarship-program-instagram-story-templateView licenseJapanese poetry, from the series "Three Classical Arts for the Sugawara Circle (Sugawara sanseki)" by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956861/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license