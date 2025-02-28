Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekitagawa utamarocartoonbookpersonartclothingdrawingadultThe Fourth Month (Shigatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2258 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseThe Sixth Month (Rokugatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055009/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseThe Ninth Month (Kugatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010974/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Fourth Month (Shigatsu), from the series "The Twelve Months (Juni toki)" by Chôbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954257/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseEvening Cool on the Verandah (Ensaki no yusuzumi): Genre scenes with kyoka poems, in aiban format (Kyoka-iri aiban fuzoku…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030474/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Eleventh Month (Juichigatsu), from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952737/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseKids reading book, space education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView licensePoem by Chunagon Yakamochi, from an untitled series of One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957877/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseKusatsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954642/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseNarumi, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944935/image-cartoon-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn semester poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView licenseThe Tenth Month (Jugatsu), from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonagahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951950/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable child education collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699736/editable-child-education-collage-remixView licenseTotsuka, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946450/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseWomen Preparing Gion Bean Curd, from the series "Twelve Types of Women’s Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni-ko)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039820/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHodogaya, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039234/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOkabe: View of Mount Utsu (Okabe, Utsunoyama no zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946875/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseTsuchiyama: View of Suzuka Mountains (Tsuchiyama, Suzukayama no zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953556/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Bon Festival in the Sixth Month, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni setsu)" by Isoda Koryusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039195/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseThe Eleventh Month (Juichigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050519/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseYoshiwara: View of Fuji on the Left from Nawate (Yoshiwara, hidari Fuji no Nawate), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039631/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseMurasaki Shikibu: Bird, from the series "Famous Women and Their Poems on Flowers, Birds, Wind, and Moon (Meifu eika kacho…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946912/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Tenth Month (Ju gatsu), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu junikagetsu)" by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954654/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseKameyama, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955847/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license