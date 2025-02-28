rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Fourth Month (Shigatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa…
Save
Edit Image
kitagawa utamarocartoonbookpersonartclothingdrawingadult
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
The Sixth Month (Rokugatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa…
The Sixth Month (Rokugatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055009/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
The Ninth Month (Kugatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa Utamaro
The Ninth Month (Kugatsu), from an untitled series of genre scenes in the twelve months, with kyoka poems by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010974/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Fourth Month (Shigatsu), from the series "The Twelve Months (Juni toki)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
The Fourth Month (Shigatsu), from the series "The Twelve Months (Juni toki)" by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954257/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Evening Cool on the Verandah (Ensaki no yusuzumi): Genre scenes with kyoka poems, in aiban format (Kyoka-iri aiban fuzoku…
Evening Cool on the Verandah (Ensaki no yusuzumi): Genre scenes with kyoka poems, in aiban format (Kyoka-iri aiban fuzoku…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030474/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Eleventh Month (Juichigatsu), from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
The Eleventh Month (Juichigatsu), from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952737/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
Kids reading book, space education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783346/kids-reading-book-space-education-editable-remixView license
Poem by Chunagon Yakamochi, from an untitled series of One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
Poem by Chunagon Yakamochi, from an untitled series of One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957877/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Kusatsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
Kusatsu, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954642/image-cartoon-horse-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Narumi, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
Narumi, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944935/image-cartoon-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Autumn semester poster template
Autumn semester poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538026/autumn-semester-poster-templateView license
The Tenth Month (Jugatsu), from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
The Tenth Month (Jugatsu), from the series "Twelve Months in the South (Minami juni ko)" by Torii Kiyonaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951950/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable child education collage remix
Editable child education collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9699736/editable-child-education-collage-remixView license
Totsuka, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
Totsuka, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946450/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Women Preparing Gion Bean Curd, from the series "Twelve Types of Women’s Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni-ko)" by Kitagawa…
Women Preparing Gion Bean Curd, from the series "Twelve Types of Women’s Handicraft (Fujin tewaza juni-ko)" by Kitagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039820/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hodogaya, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
Hodogaya, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039234/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361923/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Okabe: View of Mount Utsu (Okabe, Utsunoyama no zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…
Okabe: View of Mount Utsu (Okabe, Utsunoyama no zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946875/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView license
Tsuchiyama: View of Suzuka Mountains (Tsuchiyama, Suzukayama no zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido…
Tsuchiyama: View of Suzuka Mountains (Tsuchiyama, Suzukayama no zu), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953556/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Bon Festival in the Sixth Month, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni setsu)" by Isoda Koryusai
The Bon Festival in the Sixth Month, from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni setsu)" by Isoda Koryusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039195/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
The Eleventh Month (Juichigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa…
The Eleventh Month (Juichigatsu), from the series "Popular Customs of the Twelve Months (Fuzoku juni ko)" by Katsukawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050519/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
Man holding pencil, education paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910505/man-holding-pencil-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Yoshiwara: View of Fuji on the Left from Nawate (Yoshiwara, hidari Fuji no Nawate), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of…
Yoshiwara: View of Fuji on the Left from Nawate (Yoshiwara, hidari Fuji no Nawate), from the series "Fifty-three Stations of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039631/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Murasaki Shikibu: Bird, from the series "Famous Women and Their Poems on Flowers, Birds, Wind, and Moon (Meifu eika kacho…
Murasaki Shikibu: Bird, from the series "Famous Women and Their Poems on Flowers, Birds, Wind, and Moon (Meifu eika kacho…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946912/image-cartoon-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Tenth Month (Ju gatsu), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu junikagetsu)" by Utagawa Toyokuni I
The Tenth Month (Ju gatsu), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu junikagetsu)" by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954654/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Kameyama, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
Kameyama, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Tokaido with Poem…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955847/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license