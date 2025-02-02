rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
No. 23. Pugahm Myo [Pagan]. Figures in Damayangyee Pagoda [Dhamma-yan-gyi]. by Linnaeus Tripe
Save
Edit Image
british india artindian architecturepagan worshippagan statuerosepaperflowersperson
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486814/india-instagram-post-templateView license
No. 8. Ye-nan-gyoung [Yenangyaung]. Kyoung. by Linnaeus Tripe
No. 8. Ye-nan-gyoung [Yenangyaung]. Kyoung. by Linnaeus Tripe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8964910/no-ye-nan-gyoung-yenangyaung-kyoung-linnaeus-tripeFree Image from public domain license
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Partial Model for the Martyrdom of St. Eustace in S. Agnese in Piazza Navona, Rome by Melchiorre Cafa
Partial Model for the Martyrdom of St. Eustace in S. Agnese in Piazza Navona, Rome by Melchiorre Cafa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797529/photo-image-person-church-woodFree Image from public domain license
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
Singhs traveling get to know india poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437231/singhs-traveling-get-know-india-poster-templateView license
Amerapoora, Gautama's Shrine (1855) by Linnaeus Tripe
Amerapoora, Gautama's Shrine (1855) by Linnaeus Tripe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789779/amerapoora-gautamas-shrine-1855-linnaeus-tripeFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template
Indian art & culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView license
Ancient serene Buddha statue
Ancient serene Buddha statue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944419/buddhaFree Image from public domain license
India Instagram post template
India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486784/india-instagram-post-templateView license
Maitreya Buddha (Mi-le, 彌勒佛 )
Maitreya Buddha (Mi-le, 彌勒佛 )
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944781/maitreya-buddha-mi-leFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism poster template
Buddhism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13485939/buddhism-poster-templateView license
Buddhist Votive Stele
Buddhist Votive Stele
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944514/buddhist-votive-steleFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The entrance to the Great Chaitya Temple on the island of Salsette, Maharashtra. Coloured aquatint by Thomas and William…
The entrance to the Great Chaitya Temple on the island of Salsette, Maharashtra. Coloured aquatint by Thomas and William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992228/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Plaque with Scenes from the Life of the Buddha
Plaque with Scenes from the Life of the Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323391/plaque-with-scenes-from-the-life-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template
Visit India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView license
Buddhist Tower in Form of a Pagoda (Hokyointo)
Buddhist Tower in Form of a Pagoda (Hokyointo)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947145/buddhist-tower-form-pagoda-hokyointoFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template
Visit India Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796158/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954376/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954460/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism poster template
Buddhism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502797/buddhism-poster-templateView license
Stele commissioned by Helian Ziyue (赫蓮子悅)
Stele commissioned by Helian Ziyue (赫蓮子悅)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491094/stele-commissioned-helian-ziyueFree Image from public domain license
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
Ganesh Chaturthi, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418329/ganesh-chaturthi-editable-design-element-setView license
Tea Room on Water by Felice A Beato
Tea Room on Water by Felice A Beato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800944/tea-room-water-felice-beatoFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murray
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014969/the-tomb-itimad-ud-dawlah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Exterior of Sootar Ki Jhonpri, Ellora by Lala Deen Dayal
Exterior of Sootar Ki Jhonpri, Ellora by Lala Deen Dayal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262285/exterior-sootar-jhonpri-ellora-lala-deen-dayalFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Wheel of the Law Pilaster (dharmachakrastambha)
Wheel of the Law Pilaster (dharmachakrastambha)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234461/wheel-the-law-pilaster-dharmachakrastambhaFree Image from public domain license
Lonely astronaut flower land surreal remix, editable design
Lonely astronaut flower land surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663904/lonely-astronaut-flower-land-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954767/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Wedding celebration blog banner template, editable text
Wedding celebration blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789580/wedding-celebration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jain Figures in Tin Tal Cave, Ellora by Lala Deen Dayal
Jain Figures in Tin Tal Cave, Ellora by Lala Deen Dayal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14261785/jain-figures-tin-tal-cave-ellora-lala-deen-dayalFree Image from public domain license
Peace within poster template
Peace within poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView license
Buddha Shakyamuni Seated in Meditation (Dhyanamudra)
Buddha Shakyamuni Seated in Meditation (Dhyanamudra)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944258/buddha-shakyamuni-seated-meditation-dhyanamudraFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah by Dr. John Murray
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah by Dr. John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702632/the-tomb-itimad-ud-daulah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license