Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepaperpeopleartmanclothingdrawingadultpaintingDevotion of the Catholic clergy in Rome, April 30, 1849, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie RaffetOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2134 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362007/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseThe French Army Landing at Civita-Vecchia, April 25, 1849, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043879/image-paper-cloud-frameFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362010/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseApril 30, 1849, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989179/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArtillery men, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032784/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, note paper, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361979/png-aesthetic-apple-blueView licenseReady to leave for the Eternal City, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990860/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903535/aesthetic-human-heart-health-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseThe French Army Arrives at Maglianella, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991858/image-paper-horse-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Peter!, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993728/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseExpedition to Rome, 1849: Your reception is neither polite nor politic, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050998/image-paper-frame-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEntering the Villa Santucci, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990074/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499187/mens-fashion-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAssault and capture of bastion no. 6, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051072/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588829/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLight infantry ambush, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044023/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585591/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSapping in full swing, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046621/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428968/love-blog-poster-templateView licenseReconnaisance, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994290/image-paper-horse-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseTrench guard, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049880/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSortie of the Roman garrison..., from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032616/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCapture of the Villa Pamfili, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028367/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Domestic Sorrows are my Torment! by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8990797/the-domestic-sorrows-are-torment-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseRound Way, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8993974/image-paper-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBattery No.1 opens fire, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9028377/image-paper-plant-frameFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271300/love-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Last Cart by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987668/the-last-cart-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBattery no.10, from Souvenirs d’Italie: Expédition de Rome by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8994063/image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license