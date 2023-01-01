https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051418Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage ballerina collage element psd, Edgar Degas' famous artwork The Dance Class, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9051418View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2131 x 2663 px | 300 dpi | 43.61 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2131 x 2663 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage ballerina collage element psd, Edgar Degas' famous artwork The Dance Class, remixed by rawpixelMore