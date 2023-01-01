Vintage ballerina collage element psd, Edgar Degas' famous artwork The Dance Class, remixed by rawpixel More Premium ID : 9051418 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2131 x 2663 px | 300 dpi | 43.61 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2131 x 2663 px | 300 dpi