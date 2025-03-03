Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagedogcartoonpaperanimalpersonartforestrousseauSketch of Jean-Jacques Rousseau (recto); Forest Scene (verso) by Pierre Nolasque BergeretOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 930 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2175 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHomer by Pierre Nolasque Bergerethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988786/homer-pierre-nolasque-bergeretFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Louis XVIII by Pierre Nolasque Bergerethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8991008/portrait-louis-xviii-pierre-nolasque-bergeretFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheet Music by Pierre Nolasque Bergerethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988669/sheet-music-pierre-nolasque-bergeretFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePublic Rejoicing by Charles Étienne Pierre Mottehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8989168/public-rejoicing-charles-etienne-pierre-motteFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape in Holland (recto); Sketch of Windmills by Water (verso) by Charles François Daubignyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985743/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaught by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9022428/caught-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Souvenir by Nicolas Delaunayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8975052/the-souvenir-nicolas-delaunayFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Coachman by Eugène Le Rouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021998/the-coachman-eugene-rouxFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929041/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBegging Monkey by Auguste André Lançonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996024/begging-monkey-auguste-andre-lanconFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFriendship With a Great Chemist is Not Always a Godsend… “I am so sure of my findings that I will now poison my best friend…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988221/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Household Peasant by Pierre Leluhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8997210/the-household-peasant-pierre-leluFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957284/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSketches: The Hotel de Ville, Tours and a Girl Playing (recto); Stork (verso) by Charles François Daubignyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983396/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957286/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhere Can He Be? by Jean François Millethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8980719/where-can-be-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Pipe of Peace (recto); Sketch of Village Street (verso) by Ebenezer Newman Downardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968004/image-dog-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHe Behaves for a Savage by Denis Auguste Marie Raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8988181/behaves-for-savage-denis-auguste-marie-raffetFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior of a Blacksmith's Shop (recto); Man Bending Over, Seen from Read (verso) by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014540/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA Delicate Task, plate 37 from Revue Caricaturale by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983188/delicate-task-plate-from-revue-caricaturale-honore-victorin-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928985/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWarrior Sleeping by Carle Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8983617/warrior-sleeping-carle-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957315/henri-rousseaus-flower-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior of the Lemercier Lithographic Printing House by Charles Villeminhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8971248/interior-the-lemercier-lithographic-printing-house-charles-villeminFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Rousseau's flower iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957293/henri-rousseaus-flower-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Louis de la Vergne de Tressan, Count of Lyon, Archbishop of Rouen by Pierre-Imbert Drevethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8981645/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license