rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu III as Onayo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Save
Edit Image
cartoonpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingcraft
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The actors Ichikawa Tomiemon (R) as Kanisaka Toma and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III (L) as the Gion Prostitute Onayo by Tōshūsai…
The actors Ichikawa Tomiemon (R) as Kanisaka Toma and Sanogawa Ichimatsu III (L) as the Gion Prostitute Onayo by Tōshūsai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944799/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Cute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remix
Cute mouse couple, love paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633656/cute-mouse-couple-love-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The actor Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Takemura Sadanoshin by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Ichikawa Ebizo IV as Takemura Sadanoshin by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945171/the-actor-ichikawa-ebizo-takemura-sadanoshin-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable design
Aesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903535/aesthetic-human-heart-health-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
The actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Ogishi Kurando by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Ogishi Kurando by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039845/the-actor-sawamura-sojuro-iii-ogishi-kurando-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license
Birthday elephant, celebration paper craft editable remix
Birthday elephant, celebration paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616692/birthday-elephant-celebration-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The theater manager Shinozuka Uraemon reading the program for the Miayako Theater by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The theater manager Shinozuka Uraemon reading the program for the Miayako Theater by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950248/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Tachibanaya Chusha (The actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Hachiman Taro Minamoto no Yoshiie) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Tachibanaya Chusha (The actor Ichikawa Yaozo III as Hachiman Taro Minamoto no Yoshiie) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947529/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as the wet nurse Shigenoi by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as the wet nurse Shigenoi by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011381/the-actor-iwai-hanshiro-the-wet-nurse-shigenoi-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
Woman in flower field paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The actor Otani Oniji III as Edobei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Otani Oniji III as Edobei by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944619/the-actor-otani-oniji-iii-edobei-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license
Business game poster template, editable text and design
Business game poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617645/business-game-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The actor Matsumoto Yonesaburo as Shinobu in the guise of the courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Matsumoto Yonesaburo as Shinobu in the guise of the courtesan Kewaizaka no Shosho by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948716/image-person-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
The actor Bando Hikosaburo III as Sagisaka Sanai by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Bando Hikosaburo III as Sagisaka Sanai by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950495/the-actor-bando-hikosaburo-iii-sagisaka-sanai-toshusai-sharakuFree Image from public domain license
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511710/gardener-flower-field-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
The actor Arashi Ryuzo II as Ishibe no Kinkichi, the moneylender by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Arashi Ryuzo II as Ishibe no Kinkichi, the moneylender by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947266/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
The actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Oshizu, wife of Tanabe Bunzo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Oshizu, wife of Tanabe Bunzo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947396/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Man hugging heart, love paper craft element, editable design
Man hugging heart, love paper craft element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781591/man-hugging-heart-love-paper-craft-element-editable-designView license
The actor Sakakiyama Sangoro as Princess Odae, the daughter of the Senior Regent Michinaga by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actor Sakakiyama Sangoro as Princess Odae, the daughter of the Senior Regent Michinaga by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945672/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Naritaya Sansho (The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Arakawa Taro Takesada) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Naritaya Sansho (The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VI as Arakawa Taro Takesada) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945883/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Basketball week Instagram post template, editable design and text
Basketball week Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717011/basketball-weekView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I holding a puppet of the Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I by Ishikawa Toyonobu
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I holding a puppet of the Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944590/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The actors Sawamura Yodogoro II (R) as Kawatsura Hogen and Bando Zenji (L) as Onisadobo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actors Sawamura Yodogoro II (R) as Kawatsura Hogen and Bando Zenji (L) as Onisadobo by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944940/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Basketball week poster template
Basketball week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804948/basketball-week-poster-templateView license
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I looking at a guidebook to the pleasure quarters by Ishikawa Toyonobu
The Actor Sanogawa Ichimatsu I looking at a guidebook to the pleasure quarters by Ishikawa Toyonobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948615/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
People walking during Christmas paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Nagoya Sanza Motoharu (Sandai-me Sawamura Sojuro no Nagoya Sanza Motoharu) by Tōshūsai…
The Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as Nagoya Sanza Motoharu (Sandai-me Sawamura Sojuro no Nagoya Sanza Motoharu) by Tōshūsai…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019652/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
Laughing teenage girl background, retro neon collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188989/laughing-teenage-girl-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView license
The Actors Sanogawa Ichimatsu (right), Nakamura Kiyosaburo (center right), Sanogawa Senzo (center left), and Nakamura…
The Actors Sanogawa Ichimatsu (right), Nakamura Kiyosaburo (center right), Sanogawa Senzo (center left), and Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951491/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery poster template
Art gallery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454130/art-gallery-poster-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo lll as Soga no Juro Sukenari (Sandai-me Ichikawa Yaozo no Soga no Juro Sukenari) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo lll as Soga no Juro Sukenari (Sandai-me Ichikawa Yaozo no Soga no Juro Sukenari) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020441/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
People walking on street paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The actors Ichikawa Omezo I (R) as Tomita Hyotaro and Otani Oniji III (L) as Kawashima Jibugoro by Tōshūsai Sharaku
The actors Ichikawa Omezo I (R) as Tomita Hyotaro and Otani Oniji III (L) as Kawashima Jibugoro by Tōshūsai Sharaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944511/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license