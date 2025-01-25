Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit ImageartcarpetchristdenmarkjerusalemornatepatternpersonPanel (Depicting Christ Entering Jerusalem)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 683 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1686 x 2962 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019018/panelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical frame background, editable brown ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695633/png-art-nouveau-artwork-botanicalView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037144/panelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical frame background, editable purple ornate design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686610/png-art-nouveau-artwork-botanicalView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018937/panelFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026372/panelFree Image from public domain licenseCarpet mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144523/carpet-mockup-editable-designView licenseOrnate medieval textile patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001123/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006803/panelFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseVintage Greek mythological tapestryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027605/borderFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePanel from a Skirt by Anna Maria Garthwaitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701374/panel-from-skirt-anna-maria-garthwaiteFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027129/panelFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView licensePanel from a Skirt by Anna Maria Garthwaite (Designer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027063/panel-from-skirt-anna-maria-garthwaite-designerFree Image from public domain licenseDenmark election Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927748/denmark-election-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027325/panelFree Image from public domain licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licenseFragment from an Orphrey Band Depicting the Nativityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006434/fragment-from-orphrey-band-depicting-the-nativityFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9038060/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseOrphrey Fragment (Depicting the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026361/orphrey-fragment-depicting-the-presentation-jesus-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseParrot anthropomorphic bird remix collage art iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124710/parrot-anthropomorphic-bird-remix-collage-art-iphone-wallpaperView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000933/fragmentFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027461/panelFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005347/panelFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseOrnate textile featuring intricate birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9018016/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup trends Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381391/makeup-trends-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePanelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026461/panelFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licensePanel (Dress Fabric)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9026231/panel-dress-fabricFree Image from public domain license